Wagging & Walking – Thor

- Humidity
Springfield Mo76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 77%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 74%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains79°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous