Wagging & Walking – Thor

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 95° 72°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Variable clouds with a few storms around. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
74°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
73°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

79°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
73°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100