Weather
Springfield Mo30°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Clear. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison33°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla25°F Fair Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 15 mph NW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
13°F Generally clear. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains33°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
15°F A clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity