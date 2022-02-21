Weather
Springfield Mo49°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Showers and storms likely. Low near 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson39°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 99%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla50°F Sunny Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains45°F Sunny Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
