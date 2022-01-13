Wagging & Walking – Sparky
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo39°F Sunny Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson38°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison45°F Sunny Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla41°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains37°F Sunny Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous