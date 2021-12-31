Wagging & Walking – Sophia

wag and walk




More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 66° 52°

Saturday

52° / 10°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 70% 52° 10°

Sunday

23° / 16°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 23° 16°

Monday

46° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 46° 27°

Tuesday

52° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 30°

Wednesday

38° / 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 38° 17°

Thursday

20° / 13°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 20% 20° 13°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
65°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
61°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
57°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

56°

12 AM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

1 AM
Showers
46%
55°

54°

2 AM
Showers
57%
54°

52°

3 AM
Rain
74%
52°

51°

4 AM
Rain
85%
51°

50°

5 AM
Rain
92%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
99%
49°

47°

7 AM
Rain
99%
47°

46°

8 AM
Rain
97%
46°

45°

9 AM
Rain
90%
45°

44°

10 AM
Rain
79%
44°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
52°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
55°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
39°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

59°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
55°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Jamie Warriner