Wagging & Walking – Sophia
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 99%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 94%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains59°F Fair Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent