Weather
Springfield Mo48°F Sunny Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 53%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains47°F Sunny Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity