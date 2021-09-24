Wagging & Walking – Smokey

After a cool and more Fall-Like stretch, temps are going to be climbing as we end the workweek. High pressure is moving eastward and that will allow for our next disturbance to move in. More clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible as it slides through but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many spots across the Ozarks. The heat looks to make a return throughout the viewing area by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. Some locations to the SW could crack back into the lower 90s. It's looking like another cold front approaches by early next week which is something we'll be watching. This disturbance is also moisture-starved and is currently looking to remain north of the Ozarks but stay tuned as we get a little closer. Highs look to remain well above average through Tuesday with readings around 90°. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for a few showers. Chances are slim in the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!