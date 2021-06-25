Wagging & Walking – Simba

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 74°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 91° 74°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 88° 70°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 83° 67°

Monday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 67°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 69°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

80°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

79°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100