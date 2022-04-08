Weather
Springfield Mo35°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Branson39°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Harrison38°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Rolla33°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
West Plains36°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity