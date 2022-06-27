Weather
Springfield Mo64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Starry. Low 59F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
- Humidity