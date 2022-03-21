Weather
Springfield Mo56°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Periods of rain and thunder. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson53°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Showers and thundershowers likely, especially during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 99%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains53°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
