Wagging & Walking – Sandy

wag and walk

More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

94° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 69°

Sunday

82° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

Monday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 62°

Thursday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
93°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
89°

84°

9 PM
Clear
5%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
4%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
6%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
7%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
7%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
7%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
8%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
81°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
89°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

88°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

93°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

91°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 102°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
