Wagging & Walking – Sandy
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo38°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 0 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 0 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison49°F Sunny Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 1 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent