Wagging & Walking – Sandy

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Tuesday

63° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 44°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 64° 39°

Thursday

45° / 25°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 45° 25°

Friday

54° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Saturday

61° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 37°

Sunday

50° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

46°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
43°

40°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

9 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

10 PM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

12 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

2 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
2%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
2%
35°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

33°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

35°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

37°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

30°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

36°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100