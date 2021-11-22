Wagging & Walking – Sandy

A cold front moved through early Sunday and that did bring a little cooldown as we ended the weekend. High pressure has been building in behind that boundary and that brought a return to the sunshine yesterday. More of that is on tap today with temps a little chillier than average for this time of the year. Highs will round out in the lower 50s later on this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Winds turn around from the south to southeast tomorrow which brings a return of milder conditions. The sunshiny trend holds too with afternoon readings surging back into the 60s. Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves in Wednesday night. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s Wednesday, despite the clouds with highs tumbling back into the 40s on Turkey Day. A few showers are possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We'll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you're heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It's looking to come through dry. We'll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!