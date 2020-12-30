Wagging & Walking – Rudy

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain

Springfield Mo

36°F Rain Feels like 28°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A lingering snow shower possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 10%
27°F Cloudy skies. A lingering snow shower possible. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 10%
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

Branson

42°F Rain Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain Shower

Harrison

47°F Rain Shower Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
29°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

Rolla

38°F Rain Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Rain

West Plains

45°F Rain Feels like 45°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
28°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

45° / 27°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 70% 45° 27°

Thursday

36° / 32°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 36° 32°

Friday

40° / 28°
Showers
Showers 60% 40° 28°

Saturday

32° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 32° 23°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 46° 28°

Monday

54° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 54° 30°

Tuesday

51° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 51° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 AM
Rain
100%
36°

35°

9 AM
Rain
84%
35°

34°

10 AM
Rain
98%
34°

35°

11 AM
Rain/Snow
94%
35°

34°

12 PM
Rain/Snow
93%
34°

34°

1 PM
Showers
56%
34°

35°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
35°

35°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
35°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
35°

34°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
34°

32°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
32°

31°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
31°

31°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
31°

30°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
28°

27°

2 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

27°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

27°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
27°

27°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
27°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
26°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100