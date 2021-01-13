Wagging & Walking – Rudy
Springfield Mo33°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clouds thicken some. Low around 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Branson30°F Fair Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Harrison37°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Rolla35°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
West Plains34°F Sunny Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity