Weather
Springfield Mo49°F Sunny Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Starry. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson50°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Generally clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Generally clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity