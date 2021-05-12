Wagging & Walking – Rover

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Starry skies. Low 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

53°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

50°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 63° 40°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 53°

Saturday

73° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 73° 58°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 61°

Monday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 74° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
44°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
3%
42°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
43°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

