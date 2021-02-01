Wagging & Walking – Roscoe
Springfield Mo30°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Mainly clear skies with patchy fog possible. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison30°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla30°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains32°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity