Wagging & Walking – Roscoe

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 66°

Thursday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 65°

Friday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 79° 65°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 62°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 72° 54°

Monday

73° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 73° 53°

Tuesday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
80°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
78°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
45%
69°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
68°

Fair

Springfield Mo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

On and off showers and storms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F On and off showers and storms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Branson

63°F Fog Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

West Plains

63°F Fog Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

