Wagging & Walking – Roscoe

The last couple of days have been quiet and filled with sun but we are tracking our next disturbance which starts to move closer to the Ozarks today. This system will bring our next chance for rain as well as a lot more clouds. We'll still see some sunshine today into but enjoy it because a more unsettled pattern will take shape beyond as we head into mid-week. Highs look to remain above average this afternoon too but with the chance for a few showers and storms, we'll likely be a few degrees cooler. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Tomorrow, rain chances aren't looking as high but as this low moves through the Ozarks Thursday, they will be increasing. Chances are slimmer in the east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor for our Wednesday. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s by Thursday. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms are looking likely both days with not too many dry periods in between so if you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek.

