Wagging & Walking – Rizzo

It's been mainly quiet so far this week but we are tracking some changes today. A cold front approaches from the west and that's going to bring our next chance of rain to the region. Highs spike this afternoon ahead of this boundary, with temps surging back close to the 90-degree mark in the metro. Depending on where you live, readings could be in the low 90s this afternoon, especially in spots across Northern Arkansas. The farther north you live in the Ozarks, the sooner the rain arrives, and the cooler your highs will be. It's all timing with the front and if it locks up, temperatures could be a touch hotter in Springfield. This cold front slides through the Ozarks late Friday into Saturday bringing more widespread moisture to the viewing area. On and off storms are on the table tonight through much of our day tomorrow with not much sunshine expected. Some peeks will come out from behind the clouds but it's looking like we'll have to wait until Sunday to get in more. Temps fall back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon with some spots possibly in the 90s in Northern Arkansas. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. A few showers are possible closer to the Arkansas Stateline with maybe a sprinkle possible as far north as Springfield. The pleasant conditions hold for the remainder of our Labor Day weekend with highs surging back into the 80s and 90s Monday. It's not going to be all that humid for the holiday either making it a great one to be outdoors. Another cold front moves our way by Tuesday but this one is looking to come through mainly dry at the moment. It's something we'll continue to watch as we get closer. Behind that front, temps will be much cooler. By Wednesday, highs look to top out in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows Wednesday night in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!