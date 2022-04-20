Weather
Springfield Mo50°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 18 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Isolated showers and storms. Low 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 64%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison52°F Thunderstorm Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 51%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla46°F Rain Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Precip
- 75%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains50°F Rain Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 79%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity