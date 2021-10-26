Wagging & Walking – Raylan
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo44°F Fair Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight with a few showers possible. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
- Wind
- 19 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson44°F Fair Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison45°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla39°F Sunny Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous