Wagging & Walking – Rascal
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly cloudy with a couple showers lingering. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Branson63°F Fog Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Harrison62°F Rain Shower Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Precip
- 21%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Rolla63°F Rain Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
West Plains63°F Rain Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon