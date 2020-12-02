Wagging & Walking – Princess
Springfield Mo45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Chance of a wintry mix. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson37°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison41°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla39°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains42°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity