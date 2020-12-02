Wagging & Walking – Princess

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a wintry mix. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%.
33°F Chance of a wintry mix. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
34°F Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
33°F Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
34°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 33°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 49° 33°

Thursday

39° / 32°
Morning rain mixed with snow
Morning rain mixed with snow 60% 39° 32°

Friday

46° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 28°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 28°

Sunday

46° / 26°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 46° 26°

Monday

46° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 46° 32°

Tuesday

57° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 57° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

43°

6 PM
Showers
50%
43°

41°

7 PM
Showers
60%
41°

40°

8 PM
Rain
60%
40°

38°

9 PM
Showers
60%
38°

38°

10 PM
Showers
50%
38°

37°

11 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

12 AM
Showers
50%
37°

36°

1 AM
Showers
50%
36°

36°

2 AM
Showers
60%
36°

35°

3 AM
Rain
70%
35°

35°

4 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
35°

35°

5 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
35°

34°

6 AM
Snow
70%
34°

34°

7 AM
Rain/Snow
60%
34°

34°

8 AM
Snow Showers
40%
34°

36°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100