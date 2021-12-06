Wagging & Walking – Princess Leah
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo32°F Sunny Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson36°F Sunny Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison36°F Sunny Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla32°F Sunny Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
21°F Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 21F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains36°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent