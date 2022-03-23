Weather
Springfield Mo37°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Cloudy with hit and miss showers. Low near 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson39°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison39°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla43°F Fog Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains42°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 37%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity