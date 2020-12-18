Wagging & Walking – Pete
Springfield Mo51°F Sunny Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson55°F Fair Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla47°F Sunny Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains53°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity