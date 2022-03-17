Weather
Springfield Mo49°F Sunny Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Chance of rain. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Branson44°F Sunny Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Harrison46°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Rolla51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
West Plains46°F Fog Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 88%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
