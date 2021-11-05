Wagging & Walking – Patch

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Saturday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 38°

Sunday

71° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 44°

Monday

72° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 51°

Tuesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 68° 47°

Wednesday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 20% 66° 47°

Thursday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

41°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
41°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
50°

46°

7 PM
Clear
2%
46°

43°

8 PM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

9 PM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

11 PM
Clear
3%
40°

39°

12 AM
Clear
4%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
4%
38°

38°

2 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

4 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

5 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
6%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
6%
36°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

32°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

31°F Fair Feels like 31°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100