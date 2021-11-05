Wagging & Walking – Patch

High pressure keeps its hold over the Upper Midwest into our Friday which brings even more sunshine as we end the workweek. With the clear sky and light wind, another cold morning is on tap with lows around the freezing mark. Make sure you keep those plants indoors. Winds will be coming in from the south which will make for warming temperatures too. A southerly breeze keeps our warming trend going though with highs this afternoon into the middle and upper 50s. The warm-up doesn't stop there either as we are tracking milder air over the weekend thank to this ridge taking hold of the Central U.S. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder than average air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. A cold front looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two but we're not expecting too much moisture with this frontal passage. A sprinkle or couple of showers look to linger into Wednesday as this disturbance departs with highs a little cooler, in the mid-60s. Higher rain chances develop Wednesday night into Thursday as a stronger storm system moves into the Plains. The cold front associated with this disturbance slides into the viewing area throughout our Thursday bringing a big cool-down and more widespread rain. Temperatures look to fall back around the 60° Thursday under overcast conditions and wet conditions.

Have a great weekend!