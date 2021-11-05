Wagging & Walking – Patch
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo32°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mainly clear. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson31°F Fair Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 1 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison29°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla30°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains26°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 2 mph NW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent