Wagging & Walking – Ozzy

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

35°F Snow Shower Feels like 26°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

40°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

43°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Snow

Rolla

37°F Snow Feels like 30°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

38° / 26°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 80% 38° 26°

Wednesday

51° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 51° 31°

Thursday

56° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 56° 44°

Friday

58° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 58° 49°

Saturday

62° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 62° 40°

Sunday

71° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 71° 51°

Monday

77° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 77° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

11 AM
Snow
92%
34°

34°

12 PM
Snow
81%
34°

34°

1 PM
Snow
91%
34°

36°

2 PM
Snow
98%
36°

37°

3 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
59%
37°

38°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
38°

39°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
39°

41°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
41°

40°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
40°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

36°

9 PM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
4%
35°

34°

11 PM
Clear
4%
34°

33°

12 AM
Clear
5%
33°

31°

1 AM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
5%
30°

30°

3 AM
Clear
5%
30°

28°

4 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
28°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
33°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
39°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100