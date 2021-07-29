Wagging & Walking – Ozzy

OZARK, Mo. - Can’t get exercise, fresh air or tan at your place? Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov met a man who would be happy to let you rent out his pool. Andy McHenry is just one person among thousands who use the app, ‘Swimply.’

“This whole thing was mostly out of just curiosity,” McHenry said. “I was like, ‘Huh?’ So I just decided to check it out, downloaded the app, and mostly I just kind of wanted to see what everybody else had going on in their backyards too. And then it just led to actually getting reservations and having people come out. Extra side cash helps pay for chemicals or anything that is incurred in taking care of stuff back here.”