Wagging & Walking – Oy

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 83° 70°

Thursday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

Fair

Springfield Mo

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with showers possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
70°F A few clouds with showers possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
