Wagging & Walking – Ollie

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo44°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Low 35F. Winds SE/N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson44°F Thunderstorm Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 97%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison47°F Rain Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla38°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Precip
- 95%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains41°F Rain Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous