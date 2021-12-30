Wagging & Walking – Ms. Georgia
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo49°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson47°F Fog Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison48°F Fair Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla43°F Fog Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains48°F Fog Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent