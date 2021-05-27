Wagging & Walking – Ms. Dollywood

Fair

Springfield Mo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
56°F Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
60°F Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 53°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 60% 81° 53°

Friday

66° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 66° 45°

Saturday

67° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 46°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 54°

Monday

74° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 74° 59°

Tuesday

71° / 60°
Showers
Showers 30% 71° 60°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 73° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

80°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
79°

78°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
88%
78°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

4 PM
Strong Storms
100%
79°

78°

5 PM
Strong Storms
68%
78°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
74°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
72°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

69°

9 PM
Strong Storms
80%
69°

68°

10 PM
Strong Storms
73%
68°

67°

11 PM
Strong Storms
80%
67°

66°

12 AM
Strong Storms
74%
66°

65°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
65°

64°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
64°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
54°

54°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
54°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°
