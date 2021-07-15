Wagging & Walking – Mojo

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 67°

Monday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
87°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
84°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

77°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

80°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

79°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
