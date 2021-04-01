Wagging & Walking – Mocha
Springfield Mo29°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson30°F Sunny Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 1 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison32°F Sunny Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla27°F Sunny Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains30°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
- Humidity