Wagging & Walking – Missy

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 69°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 83° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 85° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 69°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 78° 66°

Friday

79° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 79° 59°

Saturday

80° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 80° 58°

Sunday

82° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
82°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
80°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
78°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Harrison

70°F Light Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
