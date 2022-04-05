Weather
Springfield Mo55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mostly cloudy during the evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. A couple could be strong. Low 46F. Winds SW/NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla53°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
