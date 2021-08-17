Wagging & Walking – Little Bit

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 69°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 71°

Friday

87° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 92° 73°

Monday

94° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

70°

5 AM
Few Showers
34%
70°

71°

6 AM
Few Showers
34%
71°

70°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
70°

72°

8 AM
Few Showers
33%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100