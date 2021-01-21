Wagging & Walking – Lena
Springfield Mo38°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison38°F Fair Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla35°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains36°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity