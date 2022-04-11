Weather
Springfield Mo54°F Light Rain Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Variably cloudy with a shower possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson56°F Light Rain Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison57°F Rain Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 51%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla50°F Rain Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 63%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
