Wagging & Walking – Kota

wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 68°

Sunday

77° / 62°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 77° 62°

Monday

80° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 80° 63°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower or storm possible. Low 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Branson

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

81°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
