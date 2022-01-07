Wagging & Walking – Kobe & Belle

We did end our Thursday with a bit of sunshine after such a wintry start to the day. We still have some lingering clouds this morning but despite that, temps have still tumbled. It's going to feel frigid as you head out the door with lows in the single digits. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. The clouds will fade through the AM with more sunshine on tap for the afternoon. It's still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark this afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. As the warm front approaches the area, freezing drizzle will likely develop late tonight with the stubborn cold air closer to the ground. This could make for some slick spots out there so please travel carefully early Saturday as temps will be in the 20s. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with another cool down on tap in the wake of the cold front. Any freezing rain should change over to rain through the day as temps warm Saturday afternoon. Hit and miss showers will then continue for the remainder of our Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this storm system heads east. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday. Even milder conditions take hold of the Ozarks for our Tuesday through Thursday with highs rising back into the 50s.

Have a great day!