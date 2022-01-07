Wagging & Walking – Kobe & Belle

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

33° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 33° 25°

Saturday

47° / 34°
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain 40% 47° 34°

Sunday

40° / 17°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 40° 17°

Monday

43° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 24°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 56° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

16°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
16°

19°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
19°

23°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

29°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

31°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
31°

29°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
29°

27°

6 PM
Clear
1%
27°

26°

7 PM
Clear
1%
26°

25°

8 PM
Clear
1%
25°

25°

9 PM
Clear
2%
25°

24°

10 PM
Clear
2%
24°

24°

11 PM
Clear
2%
24°

24°

12 AM
Clear
2%
24°

25°

1 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

2 AM
Clear
3%
25°

25°

3 AM
Clear
3%
25°

26°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
26°

27°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
27°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
28°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
29°

31°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

33°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
33°

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

13°F Sunny Feels like 3°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Clouds thicken. Freezing drizzle developing late. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

17°F Sunny Feels like 10°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

18°F Sunny Feels like 9°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

11°F Sunny Feels like 11°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
20°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

16°F Sunny Feels like 16°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner