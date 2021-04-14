Wagging & Walking – Kimber
Springfield Mo51°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partially clear. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson49°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 2 mph NE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 2 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla48°F Fair Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains49°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity