Wagging & Walking – Kieran & Chewy

wag and walk

More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 48°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 54°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Scattered PM Showers
Scattered PM Showers 30% 74° 46°

Thursday

66° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 43°

Friday

70° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 47°

Saturday

68° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 53°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

57°

10 PM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
53°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

45°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

42°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

44°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

50°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
