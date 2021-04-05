Wagging & Walking – Josie
Springfield Mo71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity