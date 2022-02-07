Weather
Springfield Mo22°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Clear. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson26°F Sunny Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 0 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison28°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla23°F Sunny Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 4 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains28°F Sunny Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity