Wagging & Walking – Jimmy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Fire Department (SFD) is now representing Missouri on a national scale. Assistant Fire Chief Olan Morelan says SFD is the first fire department in the state to join the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) apprenticeship program.

“We want our training that we do here to be recognized on a federal level,” Morelan said. “With the oversight and the support of the federal government in that way.”